In a bid to boost sales this festive season, carmakers like Hyundai, Honda, Maruti Suzuki, Nissan, Tata, Mahindra, and others are offering lucrative deals on their BS6-compliant offerings. On some of the models, buyers can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 3.06 lakh, in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Here are some of the best deals.

Deal #1 Renault Duster: Price starts at Rs. 8.59 lakh

Renault Duster is available with benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh, including a Rs. 25,000 cash discount. The SUV has a chrome-covered grille, eye-catching alloy wheels, and trapezoidal headlamps. It provides a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery and a 6.94-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. It is available with a 1.5-liter petrol mill that makes 105hp/142Nm or a 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol motor that produces 154hp/254Nm.

Deal #2 Hyundai Elantra: Price begins at Rs. 17.6 lakh

Hyundai Elantra is up for grabs with total benefits of Rs. 1 lakh. The premium sedan has a chrome-finished grille, alloy wheels, and LED headlights. It offers a 5-seater cabin with an 8-inch infotainment panel, six airbags, and ventilated seats. Under the hood, it gets two BS6-compliant engine options- a 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 152hp/192Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel engine that delivers 112hp/250Nm.

Deal #3 Honda Civic: Priced upwards of Rs. 18.04 lakh

Honda Civic can be bought with an attractive discount of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh. The high-end sedan flaunts a sloping roofline, chrome-finished grille, and automatic LED headlamps. It has a premium cabin with an electric sunroof, a 7-inch infotainment console, and six airbags. It comes with a 1.6-liter turbocharged diesel unit that makes 120hp/300Nm or a 1.8-liter petrol mill that generates 139hp/174Nm.

Deal #4 Mahindra Alturas G4: Costs upwards of Rs. 28.72 lakh