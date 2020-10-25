-
25 Oct 2020
Looking for a new car? Check out these unmissable deals
Written byHarshita Malik
In a bid to boost sales this festive season, carmakers like Hyundai, Honda, Maruti Suzuki, Nissan, Tata, Mahindra, and others are offering lucrative deals on their BS6-compliant offerings.
On some of the models, buyers can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 3.06 lakh, in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.
Here are some of the best deals.
-
-
Deal #1
Renault Duster: Price starts at Rs. 8.59 lakh
-
Renault Duster is available with benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh, including a Rs. 25,000 cash discount.
The SUV has a chrome-covered grille, eye-catching alloy wheels, and trapezoidal headlamps. It provides a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery and a 6.94-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.
It is available with a 1.5-liter petrol mill that makes 105hp/142Nm or a 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol motor that produces 154hp/254Nm.
-
Deal #2
Hyundai Elantra: Price begins at Rs. 17.6 lakh
-
Hyundai Elantra is up for grabs with total benefits of Rs. 1 lakh.
The premium sedan has a chrome-finished grille, alloy wheels, and LED headlights. It offers a 5-seater cabin with an 8-inch infotainment panel, six airbags, and ventilated seats.
Under the hood, it gets two BS6-compliant engine options- a 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 152hp/192Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel engine that delivers 112hp/250Nm.
-
Deal #3
Honda Civic: Priced upwards of Rs. 18.04 lakh
-
Honda Civic can be bought with an attractive discount of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh.
The high-end sedan flaunts a sloping roofline, chrome-finished grille, and automatic LED headlamps. It has a premium cabin with an electric sunroof, a 7-inch infotainment console, and six airbags.
It comes with a 1.6-liter turbocharged diesel unit that makes 120hp/300Nm or a 1.8-liter petrol mill that generates 139hp/174Nm.
-
Deal #4
Mahindra Alturas G4: Costs upwards of Rs. 28.72 lakh
-
Lastly, Mahindra Alturas G4 is available with benefits worth Rs. 3.06 lakh, including a cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh.
The flagship SUV sports a vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet, LED taillights, and alloy wheels. It has ventilated seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags.
The car draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine that produces 178hp/420Nm.