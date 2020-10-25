-
25 Oct 2020
#AutoBytes: Best CNG cars currently on sale in India
Written byDwaipayan Roy
For environmentally-conscious people, owning a four-wheeler running on CNG is a good option to reduce their carbon footprint.
While petrol cars can be retrofitted with a CNG kit, top automakers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are introducing company-fitted CNG models to capitalize on the growing demand for eco-friendly four-wheelers in India.
Here's our look at the top CNG cars currently available in the country.
Car #1
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price starts at Rs. 4.84 lakh
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso sports blacked-out bumpers, a chrome-finished grille, a skid plate, and designer wheels.
The car has a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and two airbags for safety.
It draws power from a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 58hp/78Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mini-SUV has a 55-liter CNG tank and delivers a mileage of 31.2km/kg.
Car #2
Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS: Price begins at Rs. 6.64 lakh
Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS has a cascading grille, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
There is a 5-seater cabin with an 8-inch infotainment system, a cooled glove box, and two airbags.
It is offered with a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 68hp/95Nm or a 1.2-liter diesel mill that generates 74hp/192Nm. On CNG mode, the hatchback offers fuel efficiency of 20.7km/kg.
Car #3
Hyundai AURA: Carries a price-tag of Rs. 7.28 lakh
Hyundai AURA has a sculpted bonnet, a trapezoidal grille, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and 15-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, there are five seats, a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and dual-front airbags.
Under the hood, it packs a BS6 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine that makes 68hp/95Nm. The vehicle has a 60-liter CNG tank and delivers a mileage of 28km/kg.
Car #4
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Priced upwards of Rs. 8.95 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sports a chrome-finished grille, trapezoidal air dams, projector headlamps, and designer alloy wheels.
The SUV has a 7-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment panel, and multiple airbags.
It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter K-Series petrol engine that makes 91hp/122Nm. The vehicle comes with a 60-liter CNG tank and offers fuel efficiency of 26.08km/kg.