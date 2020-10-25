For environmentally-conscious people, owning a four-wheeler running on CNG is a good option to reduce their carbon footprint. While petrol cars can be retrofitted with a CNG kit, top automakers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are introducing company-fitted CNG models to capitalize on the growing demand for eco-friendly four-wheelers in India. Here's our look at the top CNG cars currently available in the country.

Car #1 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price starts at Rs. 4.84 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso sports blacked-out bumpers, a chrome-finished grille, a skid plate, and designer wheels. The car has a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and two airbags for safety. It draws power from a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 58hp/78Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mini-SUV has a 55-liter CNG tank and delivers a mileage of 31.2km/kg.

Car #2 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS: Price begins at Rs. 6.64 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS has a cascading grille, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. There is a 5-seater cabin with an 8-inch infotainment system, a cooled glove box, and two airbags. It is offered with a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 68hp/95Nm or a 1.2-liter diesel mill that generates 74hp/192Nm. On CNG mode, the hatchback offers fuel efficiency of 20.7km/kg.

Car #3 Hyundai AURA: Carries a price-tag of Rs. 7.28 lakh

Hyundai AURA has a sculpted bonnet, a trapezoidal grille, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and dual-front airbags. Under the hood, it packs a BS6 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine that makes 68hp/95Nm. The vehicle has a 60-liter CNG tank and delivers a mileage of 28km/kg.

Car #4 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Priced upwards of Rs. 8.95 lakh