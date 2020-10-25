Leading car manufacturers in India are offering lucrative discounts on their best-selling hatchbacks as well as other popular models in a bid to boost sales during the festive season. These deals, which are valid only for this month, can be availed in the form of cash discounts, loyalty benefits, exchange offers, and corporate benefits. Here's a sneak-peek at the best deals on hatchbacks.

Car #1 Renault KWID: Price starts at Rs. 2.99 lakh

Renault KWID is available with benefits worth Rs. 49,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000. The hatchback has a cascading grille, roof rails, rear spoiler, and LED headlights. It offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and dual airbags. Under the hood, it packs a BS6-compliant 999cc petrol engine that generates 67hp/91Nm.

Car #2 Volkswagen Polo: Price begins at Rs. 5.87 lakh

Volkswagen Polo is up for grabs with discounts of up to Rs. 70,000. It features a chrome-finished grille with honeycomb patterns, auto-dimming IRVM, and sporty alloy wheels. The hatchback has a 5-seater cabin with a centrally-aligned touchscreen console and twin airbags. It is available in two petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that delivers 75hp/95Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged unit that produces 108hp/175Nm.

Car #3 Hyundai Elite i20: Priced upwards of Rs. 6.56 lakh

Hyundai Elite i20 can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 75,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 50,000. The hatchback has a blacked-out hexagonal grille, alloy wheels, projector headlamps, and offers a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console and multiple airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that churns out 82hp of power and 117Nm of torque.

Car #4 Honda Jazz: Price starts at Rs. 7.49 lakh