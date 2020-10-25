Last updated on Oct 25, 2020, 08:16 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
BMW is gearing up to launch its high-performance X3 M (facelift) SUV next year. In the latest development, a test mule of the car was found testing in Germany's Nurburgring track, revealing its key features.
As per the spy images, it is expected to come with updated front and rear profiles, reworked DRLs and taillights, and designer wheels.
Here's our roundup.
Going by the shots, the upcoming BMW X3 M will feature a sporty look with a re-sized kidney grille, sloping roofline, and re-designed front and rear bumpers. For lighting, it will house reworked LED headlights, DRLs, and taillights.
On the sides, it will come flanked by power-adjustable ORVMs, body-colored B-pillars, roof rails, and alloy wheels.
The new BMW X3 M will likely draw power from a BS6-compliant 3-liter twin-turbo straight-six engine that produces 478.5hp of power and 600Nm of torque. The standard X3 M can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.2 seconds and offers a top speed of 250km/h.
Not much is known about the interiors of the updated BMW X3 M. However, it will likely sport a luxurious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, Vernasca leather seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The SUV will also offer a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and gesture control.
For safety, it should provide multiple airbags and ABS with EBD.
Details pertaining to its launch and pricing are available as of now. However, it is expected to be unveiled in 2021. For reference, the standard BMW X3 model is priced starting at Rs. 60.5 lakh.
