BMW is gearing up to launch its high-performance X3 M (facelift) SUV next year. In the latest development, a test mule of the car was found testing in Germany's Nurburgring track, revealing its key features. As per the spy images, it is expected to come with updated front and rear profiles, reworked DRLs and taillights, and designer wheels. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors BMW X3 M (facelift): At a glance

Going by the shots, the upcoming BMW X3 M will feature a sporty look with a re-sized kidney grille, sloping roofline, and re-designed front and rear bumpers. For lighting, it will house reworked LED headlights, DRLs, and taillights. On the sides, it will come flanked by power-adjustable ORVMs, body-colored B-pillars, roof rails, and alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The new BMW X3 M will likely draw power from a BS6-compliant 3-liter twin-turbo straight-six engine that produces 478.5hp of power and 600Nm of torque. The standard X3 M can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.2 seconds and offers a top speed of 250km/h.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Not much is known about the interiors of the updated BMW X3 M. However, it will likely sport a luxurious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, Vernasca leather seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV will also offer a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and gesture control. For safety, it should provide multiple airbags and ABS with EBD.

Information What about the price?