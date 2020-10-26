-
26 Oct 2020
These cars are alternatives to Toyota Urban Cruiser in India
Written byDwaipayan Roy
The compact SUV market in India is growing at a rapid pace as buyers are getting a chance to avail of the luxuries of an SUV at an affordable price.
The just-launched Toyota Urban Cruiser is a great addition to this segment. However, other offerings such as Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon ensure that customers are spoilt for choice.
Take a look!
Car #1
Kia Sonet: Price starts at Rs. 6.71 lakh
Kia Sonet features the company's signature "Tiger Nose" grille, swept-back LED headlights with "heartbeat" DRLs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console and six airbags.
The car comes in four BS6-compliant engine options: 1.2-liter petrol making 82hp/115Nm, 1-liter turbo-petrol generating 118hp/172Nm, 1.5-liter WGT diesel creating 99hp/240Nm, and a 1.5-liter VGT diesel churning out 113hp/250Nm.
Car #2
Hyundai Venue: Price begins at Rs. 6.75 lakh
The Hyundai Venue has a chrome-covered grille with large air vents, projector headlamps, and designer alloy wheels.
There is a spacious 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags.
The four-wheeler comes in three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1-liter T-GDi turbocharged petrol making 118hp/172Nm, a 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel generating 98.6hp/240Nm, and a 1.2-liter petrol mill creating 82hp/114Nm.
Car #3
Tata Nexon: Priced upwards of Rs. 6.99 lakh
The Tata Nexon offers a sporty design, featuring a cascading grille, silver-colored skid plates, and projector headlamps with LED DRLs.
The SUV has a five-seater dual-tone cabin with an electric sunroof, a 7-inch infotainment panel, and dual-front airbags.
It is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol generating 111.5hp of power and 170Nm torque and a 1.5-liter diesel making 111.5hp and 260Nm.
Car #4
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Costs upwards of Rs. 7.34 lakh
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has a sporty look, featuring a chrome-finished grille, faux skid plates on both the ends, and an all-LED lighting setup.
The vehicle gets a 5-seater cabin with a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment console, and dual-front airbags.
Under the hood, it runs a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter K15B petrol-hybrid engine that makes 103.5hp of power and 138Nm torque.