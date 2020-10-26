As a replacement to its Thunderbird 350X model, Royal Enfield will launch a new Meteor 350 cruiser motorcycle in India on November 6. The bike will come with a Bluetooth-enabled GPS facility and will be offered in three variants- Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. It will also be launched alongside an online configurator named "Make Your Own (MYO)" app. Here are more details.

Design Royal Enfield Meteor 350: At a glance Credits:

The Meteor 350 will share its design elements with the Thunderbird 350X, featuring a rounded halogen headlight, a tear-drop fuel tank, and high-set handlebars. The bike will house a semi-digital instrument console with support for Bluetooth and GPS. The Fireball model will sport blacked-out parts, Stellar will exhibit chrome fitments, and the Supernova trim will have a windshield and a dual-tone paint job.

Information Power and performance

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 20.2hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The mill should come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the premium two-wheeler should be taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?