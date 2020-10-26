Triumph has filed a design application at the Environmental Protection Agency in the US for a new Tiger 850 Sport motorbike, hinting that it wants to re-enter the sport-touring segment. It could be an affordable road-focused two-wheeler positioned below the Tiger 900 GT. The design application also reveals that the Tiger 850 Sport will be powered by a 888cc engine. Here are more details.

Design Triumph Tiger 850 Sport: At a glance

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is likely to sit on a tubular steel frame and offer an eye-catching semi-faired look. It is expected to feature a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, and a tall windshield. The bike should also pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer alloy wheels wrapped in road-biased tires.

Information Power and performance

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be powered by an 888cc triple-cylinder engine that makes 92.71hp of maximum power at 8,750rpm and 87Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm. The motor should come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a manual pre-load unit on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?