Last updated on Oct 26, 2020, 03:12 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Triumph has filed a design application at the Environmental Protection Agency in the US for a new Tiger 850 Sport motorbike, hinting that it wants to re-enter the sport-touring segment.
It could be an affordable road-focused two-wheeler positioned below the Tiger 900 GT. The design application also reveals that the Tiger 850 Sport will be powered by a 888cc engine.
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is likely to sit on a tubular steel frame and offer an eye-catching semi-faired look. It is expected to feature a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, and a tall windshield.
The bike should also pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer alloy wheels wrapped in road-biased tires.
The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be powered by an 888cc triple-cylinder engine that makes 92.71hp of maximum power at 8,750rpm and 87Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm. The motor should come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the rider's safety, the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a manual pre-load unit on the rear end.
The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport should make its way to India by late-2021 and is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh. Once launched, it will take on rivals like BMW F 750 GS and the Ducati Multistrada 950.
