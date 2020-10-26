Last updated on Oct 26, 2020, 03:17 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Hyundai is gearing up to introduce the new-generation i20 in India in the coming weeks. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has shared some design sketches of the model.
Hyundai claims that the hatchback is inspired by its 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy. Notably, our recent exclusive scoop has already confirmed the highlights and features of the upcoming i20.
The new Hyundai i20 will feature a sporty look with a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet, and a new rear bumper. For lighting, it will have swept-back headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and Z-shaped LED lights on the back.
On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.
The 2020 Hyundai i20 will be available with three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. However, their power figures are unknown as of now. Transmission choices on the hatchback will include both the manual and automatic gearboxes.
The next-generation Hyundai i20 will have an all-black 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, an electric sunroof, and automatic climate control.
It will house a fully digital instrument cluster and a segment-leading 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
On the safety front, it will offer dual airbags, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the Hyundai i20 in India. However, it is expected to be launched in early-November at a starting price-tag of around Rs. 6.8 lakh (ex-showroom).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.