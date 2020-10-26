Hyundai is gearing up to introduce the new-generation i20 in India in the coming weeks. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has shared some design sketches of the model. Hyundai claims that the hatchback is inspired by its 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy. Notably, our recent exclusive scoop has already confirmed the highlights and features of the upcoming i20.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance

The new Hyundai i20 will feature a sporty look with a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet, and a new rear bumper. For lighting, it will have swept-back headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and Z-shaped LED lights on the back. On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will be available with three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. However, their power figures are unknown as of now. Transmission choices on the hatchback will include both the manual and automatic gearboxes.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The next-generation Hyundai i20 will have an all-black 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, an electric sunroof, and automatic climate control. It will house a fully digital instrument cluster and a segment-leading 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the safety front, it will offer dual airbags, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Information What about the price?