Last updated on Oct 26, 2020, 05:20 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
BMW Motorrad has launched a new Classic variant of its R18 cruiser motorcycle for the global markets. The model is based on the R18 First Edition that is currently available in India.
It comes with touring-focused equipment like a large windshield as well as saddlebags, and retains the 1,802cc engine that is present on the standard R18 model.
Here are more details.
The BMW R18 Classic sits on a double-cradle steel frame and offers an old-school cruiser design. It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a pair of saddlebags, and chrome-finished exhaust pipes.
The bike also packs an analog instrument console, a rounded LED headlamp, a large windshield, and touring-friendly spoked wheels.
The BMW R18 Classic draws power from a 1,802cc, boxer-twin, air- and oil-cooled engine that generates 89.9hp of power at 4,750rpm and a peak torque of 158Nm at 3,000rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional reverse gear.
The BMW R18 Classic is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, electronic cruise control, and key-less start. It also gets three riding modes.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the cruiser are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The BMW R18 Classic is expected to be launched in India in 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, the two-wheeler should carry a slight premium over the First Edition model which costs Rs. 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.