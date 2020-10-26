Czech automaker Skoda will launch a new Vision IN SUV in India in mid-2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its design features. As for the highlights, the Vision IN SUV will be based on the MQB A0-IN platform, and will be offered with a choice of two petrol engines.

Exteriors Skoda Vision IN: At a glance

The Skoda Vision IN SUV will sport an eye-catching design, featuring a sculpted muscular bonnet, a chrome-covered grille with vertical slats, and an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, the four-wheeler will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will have a length of 4,256mm and a wheelbase of 2,671mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

As of now, details regarding the interiors of the Skoda Vision IN SUV are unknown. However, it should offer a 5-seater cabin with leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, and a dual-tone dashboard. It should also house a Virtual Cockpit, a 12.3-inch 'floating' infotainment console, and all the standard safety features including multiple airbags and parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

Skoda Vision IN will be offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine choices- a 1.0-liter TSI EVO whose power figures are unknown, and a 1.5-liter TSI mill that makes 150hp/250Nm. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter transmission, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox. According to the company, the car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 8.7 seconds and clock a top-speed of 195km/h.

Information How much will it cost?