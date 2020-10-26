Bajaj Auto has launched the updated version of its CT100 KS commuter bike in India. The two-wheeler comes in Gloss Ebony Black, Matte Olive Green, and Gloss Flame Red color options along with blue, yellow, and bright red decals, respectively. It also gets new features like rubber tank pads, clear-lens turn indicators, and a fuel gauge. However, mechanically, it remains unchanged.

Design Bajaj CT100 KS: At a glance

The Bajaj CT100 KS sits on a tubular frame and offers a minimalist design, featuring a cross-tube on the handlebars, a bigger grab rail, refreshed seat cushions, and clear-lens turn indicators. The bike packs an analog instrument console with a fuel gauge, a halogen headlamp, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 114kg and a 10.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The new Bajaj CT100 KS draws power from a BS6-compliant 102cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that comes paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 7.8hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 8.3Nm at 5,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the updated Bajaj CT100 KS is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the commuter bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a Spring-in-Spring (SNS) unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?