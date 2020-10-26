Honda will unveil the next-generation CB1000R motorbike on November 10, the company has announced through a teaser. The 28-second-long clip also provides a brief glimpse of the upcoming model. As for the highlights, the motorcycle will come with certain styling tweaks and shall draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 999cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Honda CB1000R: At a glance

The 2021 Honda CB1000R will sit on a cast aluminum frame and retain the Neo-Sport Café design of its predecessor. It will feature a sloping fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, a slanted headlamp, and eye-catching body graphics. The bike will pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. Moreover, it will ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

2021 Honda CB1000R will be powered by a Euro 5-compliant 999cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine that will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, its power figures are unknown. For reference, in the Euro 4 state-of-tune, the mill makes 143hp/104Nm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the next-generation Honda CB1000R will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by fully-adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?