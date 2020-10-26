Last updated on Oct 26, 2020, 08:05 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Honda will unveil the next-generation CB1000R motorbike on November 10, the company has announced through a teaser. The 28-second-long clip also provides a brief glimpse of the upcoming model.
As for the highlights, the motorcycle will come with certain styling tweaks and shall draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 999cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.
Here are more details.
The 2021 Honda CB1000R will sit on a cast aluminum frame and retain the Neo-Sport Café design of its predecessor. It will feature a sloping fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, a slanted headlamp, and eye-catching body graphics.
The bike will pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. Moreover, it will ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.
2021 Honda CB1000R will be powered by a Euro 5-compliant 999cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine that will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, its power figures are unknown. For reference, in the Euro 4 state-of-tune, the mill makes 143hp/104Nm.
To ensure the rider's safety, the next-generation Honda CB1000R will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by fully-adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Honda CB1000R will be announced at the launch event on November 10. However, it is expected to be priced upwards of Rs. 9.9 lakh (ex-showroom).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.