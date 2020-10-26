Ducati has confirmed that it will launch its Multistrada 950 S motorbike in India on November 2 and the deliveries for the tourer will commence soon after. The company has also started accepting pre-bookings for it against a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. As for the highlights, the bike will come with a BS6-compliant 937cc engine, digital instrument console, and several riding modes.

Design Ducati Multistrada 950 S: At a glance

Ducati Multistrada 950 S will sport an eye-catching semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, backlit handlebars, and a raised windscreen. The bike will pack a 5-inch color TFT console, an LED headlight with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. It will have a kerb weight of 232kg and a 20-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

Ducati Multistrada 950 S will be powered by a BS6-compliant 937cc, Testastretta, L-Twin, liquid-cooled engine that makes 111hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 96Nm of peak torque at 7,750rpm. The motor will come paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS).

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

Ducati Multistrada 950 S will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with Ducati Traction Control, Vehicle Hold Control, and Bosch cornering ABS for improved handling. It will also offer several riding modes. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be handled by a Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) system.

