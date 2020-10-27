Ducati has revealed the next-generation model of its Streetfighter V4 S motorbike for the global markets. The updated two-wheeler gets a new Dark Stealth color variant, which contrasts a matte black paint job with aluminum bits on the footrests, radiator, engine sump guard, and exhaust. It is powered by a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, also seen on the Panigale V4. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S: At a glance

The 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S has an eye-catching semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, wide handlebars, and an underbelly exhaust. The bike packs a 5-inch TFT instrument console with a built-in Ducati Management System (DMS) and LED headlights with DRLs. It rides on Marchesini aluminum forged wheels and has a kerb weight of 178kg.

Internals Power and performance

The 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S draws power from a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which generates 205hp of maximum power and 123Nm of peak torque. Swapping the stock exhaust system with an Akrapovic exhaust setup improves the power figure to 217hp. The mill comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) and a ride-by-wire system.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS, wheelie control system, traction control, and Ducati slide control. There are also multiple riding modes on offer. Suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by Ohlins NIX30 43mm fully-adjustable forks on the front side and an Ohlins TTX36 mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?