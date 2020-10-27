Last updated on Oct 27, 2020, 12:27 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
French automaker Renault is expected to launch the Zoe EV in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing in the country, revealing its key design features.
The battery-powered hatchback was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and it will pack a 132hp electric powertrain.
Here's our roundup.
The Renault Zoe will feature an appealing design with a curved roofline, a minimalist grille, a roof-mounted spoiler, and 'ZOE' lettering on the tailgate. For lighting, it will house sleek LED headlamps, DRLs, and taillights.
On the sides, the EV will be flanked by electronically-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, sporty-looking alloy wheels, and attractive contour lines.
The Renault Zoe EV will come with a single electric motor and a 52kWh battery pack. The combination will generate 132hp of power and 245Nm of torque. The car has a claimed range of 395km per charge.
The Renault Zoe will offer a 5-seater dual-tone cabin featuring a heated steering wheel, wireless charging facility, fabric upholstery, and automatic climate control.
It will have a digital instrument cluster and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity features.
On the safety front, the EV should provide multiple airbags, a rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, and blind spot sensors.
At present, there is no official information on the pricing and availability of the Renault Zoe in India. However, looking at the specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).
