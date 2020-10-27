French automaker Renault is expected to launch the Zoe EV in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing in the country, revealing its key design features. The battery-powered hatchback was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and it will pack a 132hp electric powertrain. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Renault Zoe EV: At a glance

The Renault Zoe will feature an appealing design with a curved roofline, a minimalist grille, a roof-mounted spoiler, and 'ZOE' lettering on the tailgate. For lighting, it will house sleek LED headlamps, DRLs, and taillights. On the sides, the EV will be flanked by electronically-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, sporty-looking alloy wheels, and attractive contour lines.

Information Power and performance

The Renault Zoe EV will come with a single electric motor and a 52kWh battery pack. The combination will generate 132hp of power and 245Nm of torque. The car has a claimed range of 395km per charge.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Renault Zoe will offer a 5-seater dual-tone cabin featuring a heated steering wheel, wireless charging facility, fabric upholstery, and automatic climate control. It will have a digital instrument cluster and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity features. On the safety front, the EV should provide multiple airbags, a rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, and blind spot sensors.

Information How much will it cost?