In a bid to boost sales this festive season, TVS Motor Company is offering a host of offers on its Ntorq 125 scooter in India. These schemes, which are subject to certain terms and conditions, can be availed in the form of down payment, cashback, and an easy financing scheme. There is also a "Buy now Pay Later" deal on offer. Here's our roundup.

Deals A detailed look at the offers and benefits

The TVS Ntorq 125 can be bought by making a down payment of Rs. 10,999 or via the company's "Buy now Pay Later" facility. Customers can also avail an easy financing scheme starting at Rs. 2,100 per month. There is also 5% cashback offer on purchases made via select ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda Cards.

Design TVS Ntorq 125: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the TVS Ntorq 125 sits on a high rigidity frame and offers a sporty look It features an angular front-apron with an integrated LED headlamp, a slightly stepped-up seat, silvered grab rail, and eye-catching paintwork. The two-wheeler houses a 22-liter under-seat storage compartment, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting.

Information Power and performance

The TVS Ntorq 125 is powered by a BS6-compliant 124.8cc, fuel-injected, three-valve engine that comes mated to a CVT gearbox. The motor delivers a maximum power of 9.1hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 10.5Nm at 5,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

For the rider's safety, the TVS Ntorq 125 is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear. It also gets a synchronized braking system for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?