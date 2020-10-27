Last updated on Oct 27, 2020, 03:06 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In a bid to boost sales this festive season, TVS Motor Company is offering a host of offers on its Ntorq 125 scooter in India.
These schemes, which are subject to certain terms and conditions, can be availed in the form of down payment, cashback, and an easy financing scheme. There is also a "Buy now Pay Later" deal on offer.
Here's our roundup.
The TVS Ntorq 125 can be bought by making a down payment of Rs. 10,999 or via the company's "Buy now Pay Later" facility. Customers can also avail an easy financing scheme starting at Rs. 2,100 per month.
There is also 5% cashback offer on purchases made via select ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda Cards.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the TVS Ntorq 125 sits on a high rigidity frame and offers a sporty look It features an angular front-apron with an integrated LED headlamp, a slightly stepped-up seat, silvered grab rail, and eye-catching paintwork.
The two-wheeler houses a 22-liter under-seat storage compartment, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting.
The TVS Ntorq 125 is powered by a BS6-compliant 124.8cc, fuel-injected, three-valve engine that comes mated to a CVT gearbox. The motor delivers a maximum power of 9.1hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 10.5Nm at 5,500rpm.
For the rider's safety, the TVS Ntorq 125 is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear. It also gets a synchronized braking system for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In India, the TVS Ntorq 125 scooter starts at Rs. 68,885 for the base-end drum brake model and goes up to Rs. 77,865 for the range-topping SuperSquad edition variant (both prices, ex-showroom).
