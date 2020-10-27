In a remarkable achievement, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 8 lakh units of the Baleno hatchback in India since its launch in 2015.

It garnered over 1 lakh sales within the first year of its launch and surpassed the 5 lakh milestone in 2018.

Notably, the Baleno is available only via NEXA outlets and is offered in petrol and smart hybrid engine options.