Last updated on Oct 27, 2020, 03:06 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
In a remarkable achievement, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 8 lakh units of the Baleno hatchback in India since its launch in 2015.
It garnered over 1 lakh sales within the first year of its launch and surpassed the 5 lakh milestone in 2018.
Notably, the Baleno is available only via NEXA outlets and is offered in petrol and smart hybrid engine options.
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a bold look featuring a chrome-finished grille with 3D detailing, wider air ducts, a rear spoiler, and a window defogger.
On the sides, it is flanked by power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels.
For lighting, the hatchback houses projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights.
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options: a 1.2-liter motor that produces 82hp/113Nm and a 1.2-liter DualJet Smart Hybrid unit that makes 89hp/113Nm. Transmission duties on the hatchback are handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, key-less entry, and automatic climate control.
The car also sports a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For safety, it has features like rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and dual front airbags across all variants.
In India, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 5.70 lakh for the entry-level Sigma model and goes up to Rs. 9.03 lakh for the top-spec Alpha CVT variant.
