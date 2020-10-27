In an attempt to boost sales this festive season, Jeep has announced attractive benefits on its Compass SUV in India, barring the limited-run Night Eagle variant. These offers are valid till the end of October and can be availed in the form of an exchange bonus of up Rs. 50,000 and a cash discount of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh.

Details The company is also offering a special offer for women

Alongside the aforementioned benefits, Jeep is offering a host of financing schemes on its Compass SUV, including an EMI scheme, a hybrid EMI offer, a 50% discounted EMI plan, and a 100% off-road funding offer among others. There is also special scheme for women, which includes up to 100% funding and an interest rate of 8.20%.

Exteriors Jeep Compass: At a glance

The Jeep Compass has an eye-catching look, featuring a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, sleek headlights, and wrap-around tail lamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer 18-inch alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,636mm and a ground clearance of 178mm.

Information Power and performance

The Jeep Compass is available in two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.4-liter MultiAir petrol unit that generates 161hp/250Nm, and a 2.0-liter MultiJet II diesel motor which makes 170hp/350Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Jeep Compass has a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV houses an 8.4-Inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information How much does it cost?