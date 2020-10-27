Last updated on Oct 27, 2020, 06:12 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ahead of its global debut on November 4, images of the facelifted SsangYong Rexton SUV have been leaked online.
As per the snaps, the premium four-wheeler will sport a refreshed design, a revamped cabin, and come with Level 1 autonomous driving features akin to the MG Gloster. It should draw power from a 2.2-liter diesel engine.
Here are more details.
The SsangYong Rexton (facelift) will have a boxy design, featuring a large black grille, sleek LED headlamps, and an updated front bumper with built-in fog lights and D-shaped LED DRLs.
The side profile will remain unchanged barring the redesigned alloy wheels. On the rear, there will be new T-shaped LED tail lamps, reflectors, and a 'Rexton' badge below the windscreen.
The SsangYong Rexton (facelift), which will be rebranded as the Mahindra Alturas G4 in India, will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine that makes 178hp/420Nm. The motor will come paired with a 7-speed automatic gearbox and a rear-wheel or all-wheel-drive setup.
The SsangYong Rexton (facelift) will have a premium cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, a new gear lever, and a 4-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV will pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
For safety, it will have provisions like airbags, adaptive cruise control, an automatic parking assist system, and a collision-avoidance system.
The pricing and availability details of the facelifted SsangYong Rexton are expected to be announced on November 4. In India, this model will arrive as Mahindra Alturas G4 in 2021 at an expected price-tag of around Rs. 30 lakh.
