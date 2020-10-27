Ahead of its global debut on November 4, images of the facelifted SsangYong Rexton SUV have been leaked online. As per the snaps, the premium four-wheeler will sport a refreshed design, a revamped cabin, and come with Level 1 autonomous driving features akin to the MG Gloster. It should draw power from a 2.2-liter diesel engine. Here are more details.

The SsangYong Rexton (facelift) will have a boxy design, featuring a large black grille, sleek LED headlamps, and an updated front bumper with built-in fog lights and D-shaped LED DRLs. The side profile will remain unchanged barring the redesigned alloy wheels. On the rear, there will be new T-shaped LED tail lamps, reflectors, and a 'Rexton' badge below the windscreen.

The SsangYong Rexton (facelift), which will be rebranded as the Mahindra Alturas G4 in India, will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine that makes 178hp/420Nm. The motor will come paired with a 7-speed automatic gearbox and a rear-wheel or all-wheel-drive setup.

The SsangYong Rexton (facelift) will have a premium cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, a new gear lever, and a 4-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it will have provisions like airbags, adaptive cruise control, an automatic parking assist system, and a collision-avoidance system.

