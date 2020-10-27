Ahead of its launch in India, Hyundai has shared the engineering details of the upcoming i20, confirming that the production of the hatchback is already underway in the country. The company has revealed that it uses 66% Advanced and High-Strength Steel for creating the structure of the car and employs advanced methodology to manufacture 'ZERO Crack' panels. Here are more details.

Key details Hyundai uses over 450 robots for 100% weld automation

Hyundai notes that each i20 has over 4,000 weld spots and the company uses more than 450 4th-generation robots, which offer 100% weld automation. The car has also been subjected to in-house endurance tests including over 350 hours of testing for the engine system. Moreover, every single unit that comes out of the assembly line is inspected by 500+ quality in-charge experts.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance

The new-generation Hyundai i20 will feature a sporty look with a blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, a new rear bumper, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. For lighting, the hatchback will offer swept-back headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and Z-shaped LED taillights.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will come with three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. However, their power figures are unknown as of now. Transmission choices on the hatchback will include both the manual and automatic gearboxes.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The new Hyundai i20 will have a blacked-out 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, an electric sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It will also sport a fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, the hatchback will offer dual airbags, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much will it cost?