Hyundai is all set to launch its brand-new i20 hatchback in India on November 5. The automaker has also started accepting bookings for the car against a token amount of Rs. 21,000. Last week, we shared the key features of the i20 and now, we bring you the expected price and power details of the i20 DCT model courtesy our reliable contributor Somnath Chatterjee.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20 DCT: At a glance

Hyundai i20's DCT model will be the flagship trim. It will have the same exteriors as the standard variant, featuring a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out cascading grille, a wide air vent, and swept-back headlights with integrated LED DRLs. The sides will have blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels whereas the rear section will sport Z-shaped LED lights and a new bumper.

Information Power and performance

The Hyundai i20 DCT will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine, which we have already seen on the Hyundai Venue. The motor makes 120hp of maximum power and will come paired to a 7-speed DCT or an iMT gearbox.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

2020 Hyundai i20 will feature an all-black 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car will house a digital instrument cluster, a 4.2-inch multi-information display, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Hyundai's Blue Link connected car technology will also be offered, along with a remote engine start/stop function, and all the standard safety provisions.

Information How much will it cost?