Czech automaker Skoda is gearing up to introduce the CNG model of its Rapid sedan in India. In the latest development, an undisguised test mule of the car was spotted getting CNG filled at a fuel pump in Pune. According to the reports, the CNG-powered Rapid is expected to be launched in the country sometime in 2021. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Skoda Rapid CNG: At a glance

The Skoda Rapid CNG will feature an eye-catching look with a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with vertical slats, a wide trapezoidal air vent, and a muscular bonnet. The compact sedan will also get an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Skoda Rapid is powered by 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 109hp of power and 175Nm of torque. The power details of the upcoming CNG variant are unknown as of now. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The interiors of the Skoda Rapid CNG should be identical to the petrol model. Hence, it will offer a 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped power steering wheel, automatic climate control, and adjustable rear AC vents. The compact sedan will also sport a touchscreen infotainment system, and will offer all the standard safety provisions like airbags, ABS, as well as parking sensors.

Information How much will it cost?