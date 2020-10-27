Last updated on Oct 27, 2020, 07:52 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
American automaker Ford has hiked the prices of its EcoSport sub-compact SUV in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the four-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 1,500 and now starts at Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
As for the highlights, the car comes in six variants and is offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engine.
Here are more details.
The Ford EcoSport has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a honeycomb mesh grille with horizontal slats, a muscular bonnet, a faux skid plate, and sleek halogen headlamps.
On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,519mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.
The Ford EcoSport comes with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder petrol unit that makes 120hp/149Nm and a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder diesel motor that generates 99hp/215Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.
The Ford EcoSport has a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, automatic climate control, and a 3-spoke power steering wheel.
The car houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of the passengers, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, tire pressure monitor, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.
Following the latest price-revision, the BS6-compliant Ford EcoSport now starts at Rs. 8.19 lakh for the entry-level 1.5 Ambiente (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 11.73 lakh for the top-spec Sports (diesel) trim (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).
