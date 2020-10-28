In a bid to boost sales this festive season, TVS Motor Company is offering noteworthy deals on its Jupiter scooter in India. These offers, which are valid on all the four variants of the two-wheeler (Standard, ZX, ZX Disc, and Classic), can be availed in the form of down payment, delayed low-cost EMI, and cashback offers. Here are more details.

Benefits A detailed look at the offers

TVS Jupiter can be purchased by making a down payment of Rs. 10,999, or via "Buy now, pay later" scheme under which EMIs can be paid after a few months of purchase. Further, Paytm users can avail a cashback of up to Rs. 4,500, while ICICI Bank and Bank Of Baroda cardholders can get 5% cashback along with other EMI offers.

Design TVS Jupiter: At a glance

The TVS Jupiter sits on an underbone type frame and offers an eye-catching look, featuring an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, chromed mirrors, and a raised windscreen. The scooter packs an analog instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and a 21-liter under-seat storage compartment. It has a kerb weight of 109kg, a 6-liter fuel tank, and a ground clearance of 150mm.

Information Power and performance

The TVS Jupiter draws power from a BS6-compliant 109.7cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that comes mated to an automatic CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 7.36hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 8.4Nm at 5,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the TVS Jupiter is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a synchronized braking system for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic hydraulic forks on the front and damper forks with adjustable type coil spring on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?