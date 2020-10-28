Last updated on Oct 28, 2020, 12:23 pm

Written byDwaipayan Roy
In an attempt to boost sales this festive season, Japanese automaker Honda has launched a special edition variant of its flagship CR-V in India.
As for the highlights, the premium SUV comes in five color options and offers a host of cosmetic updates over the regular model. However, mechanically, it remains unchanged.
Here are more details.
The front fascia of the CR-V Special Edition looks slightly different, featuring a large glossy black grille, updated LED headlights, and a new bumper. There are also active cornering lights and LED fog lamps.
The sides are mostly similar to the regular model, barring the new 18-inch alloy wheels. On the rear, a revised bumper and a hands-free power tailgate are present.
The Honda CR-V Special Edition is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, SOHC i-VTEC petrol engine that generates 152hp of maximum power at 6,500rpm and 189Nm of peak torque at 4,300rpm. The mill comes paired to a CVT gearbox.
The CR-V Special Edition has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring powered seats in the front, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and ambient lighting.
The SUV packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For safety, it has provisions like six airbags, an electronic parking brake, ABS with EBD, lane watch camera, hill assist, and electronic stability control.
In India, the Honda CR-V Special Edition carries a price-tag of Rs. 29.49 lakh. This makes it Rs. 1.22 lakh costlier than the regular model, which costs Rs. 28.27 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).
