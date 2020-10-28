Last updated on Oct 28, 2020, 02:07 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Yamaha has finally unveiled the next-generation version of its MT-09 streetfighter motorbike.
As for the highlights, it has a refreshed design and comes with a host of riding aids including a lean-sensitive traction control system and wheelie control feature. It is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 889cc fuel-injected engine.
Here are more details.
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 sits on a 'Deltabox' frame and offers an eye-catching naked street look. It features a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an LED headlamp, an under-belly exhaust, and sporty body graphics.
The bike packs a TFT instrument console and rides on orange-colored alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, it has a kerb weight of 189kg.
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 889cc fuel-injected engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 118hp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with cornering ABS, 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), lean-sensitive traction control system, wheelie control, and slide control.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.
The next-generation Yamaha MT-09 will make its way to European showrooms by early-2021. However, it is unlikely to be launched in India. As for the pocket-pinch, it is likely to sport a price-figure of around €8,000 (roughly Rs. 7 lakh).
