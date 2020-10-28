Japanese automaker Yamaha has finally unveiled the next-generation version of its MT-09 streetfighter motorbike. As for the highlights, it has a refreshed design and comes with a host of riding aids including a lean-sensitive traction control system and wheelie control feature. It is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 889cc fuel-injected engine. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Yamaha MT-09: At a glance

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 sits on a 'Deltabox' frame and offers an eye-catching naked street look. It features a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an LED headlamp, an under-belly exhaust, and sporty body graphics. The bike packs a TFT instrument console and rides on orange-colored alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, it has a kerb weight of 189kg.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 889cc fuel-injected engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 118hp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with cornering ABS, 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), lean-sensitive traction control system, wheelie control, and slide control. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?