Last updated on Oct 28, 2020, 05:00 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Indian Motorcycle has revealed a limited-run Ruby Smoke variant of its FTR 1200 motorbike. The premium model is offered in Standard and S trims.
It comes with a host of new features including a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console, all-LED lighting setup, and a lean-sensitive traction control system.
As for the pocket-pinch, the bike costs upwards of €12,990 (roughly Rs. 11.2 lakh).
The Indian FTR 1200 Ruby Smoke offers an eye-catching naked-street look, featuring a teardrop-shaped red-colored fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept dual-can exhaust unit. It also gets a rounded headlamp and mirrors.
The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. Dimensions-wise, it has a kerb weight of 231kg and a 13-liter fuel tank.
The Indian FTR 1200 Ruby Smoke draws power from a 1,203cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 123hp of maximum power and 120Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The Indian FTR 1200 Ruby Smoke is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with cornering ABS and a lean-sensitive traction control system for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The Indian FTR 1200 Ruby Smoke is currently up for grabs in France. As for the pocket-pinch, it starts at €12,990 (roughly Rs. 11.2 lakh) for the Standard model and goes up to €15,990 (approximately Rs. 13.8 lakh) for the S variant.
