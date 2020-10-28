Indian Motorcycle has revealed a limited-run Ruby Smoke variant of its FTR 1200 motorbike. The premium model is offered in Standard and S trims. It comes with a host of new features including a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console, all-LED lighting setup, and a lean-sensitive traction control system. As for the pocket-pinch, the bike costs upwards of €12,990 (roughly Rs. 11.2 lakh). Here's our roundup.

Design Indian FTR 1200 Ruby Smoke: At a glance

The Indian FTR 1200 Ruby Smoke offers an eye-catching naked-street look, featuring a teardrop-shaped red-colored fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept dual-can exhaust unit. It also gets a rounded headlamp and mirrors. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. Dimensions-wise, it has a kerb weight of 231kg and a 13-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Indian FTR 1200 Ruby Smoke draws power from a 1,203cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 123hp of maximum power and 120Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Indian FTR 1200 Ruby Smoke is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with cornering ABS and a lean-sensitive traction control system for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?