Last updated on Oct 28, 2020, 05:33 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In a bid to boost sales this festive season, TVS Motor Company has announced attractive benefits on its Apache RR 310 motorbike.
The two-wheeler is available with pre-approved loans at 7.7% interest rate as well as low-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 5,000.
As for the key highlights, the Apache RR 310 has a fully-faired design and draws power from a BS6-compliant 312.2cc engine.
TVS Apache RR 310 is built on a trellis frame and offers a sporty fully-faired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, a raised windscreen, and eye-catching body graphics.
The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 174kg and an 11-liter fuel tank.
The TVS Apache RR 310 draws power from a BS6-compliant 312.2cc single-cylinder engine that comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 33.5hp at 9,700rpm and a peak torque of 27.3Nm at 7,700rpm.
The Apache RR 310 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. It also gets ride-by-wire technology and four riding modes- Urban, Track, Sport, and Rain.
The suspension duties on the bike are handled by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In India, the BS6-compliant TVS Apache RR 310 carries a price-tag of Rs. 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, it goes against rivals like Bajaj Dominar 400, and KTM 250 Duke.
