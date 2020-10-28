In a bid to boost sales this festive season, TVS Motor Company has announced attractive benefits on its Apache RR 310 motorbike.

The two-wheeler is available with pre-approved loans at 7.7% interest rate as well as low-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 5,000.

As for the key highlights, the Apache RR 310 has a fully-faired design and draws power from a BS6-compliant 312.2cc engine.