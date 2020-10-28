-
28 Oct 2020
2021 Jaguar E-Pace, with refreshed design and new engines, unveiled
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Auto
-
Jaguar Land Rover has finally unveiled the next-generation model of its E-Pace SUV. As for the pocket-pinch, it starts at $42,045.
The premium four-wheeler sports a refreshed design and comes with new technology including an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The 2021 model is also offered with multiple petrol and diesel engine options.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
2021 Jaguar E-Pace: At a glance
-
The 2021 Jaguar E-Pace has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, blacked-out mesh grille, refreshed bumpers, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlamps.
The SUV is flanked by body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels. The rear section features wrap-around LED tail lamps and a window wiper.
-
Interiors
How does the cabin look like?
-
The 2021 Jaguar E-Pace has a premium cabin with leather upholstery and automatic climate control. The AC vents, speaker grilles, and control dials have a chrome finish.
The SUV houses an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment console and an optional 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display.
For safety, it provides multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree parking camera.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
The Jaguar E-Pace is offered in three diesel engine choices- a 163hp, 2.0-liter four-cylinder option, a mild-hybrid version of the 163hp unit, and a 204hp, 2.0-liter motor. The former comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox while the latter two get a 9-speed automatic transmission.
The petrol models also pack a 2.0-liter engine and generate up to 300hp of power, depending on the tuning.
-
Plug-in variant
The company has also introduced a plug-in hybrid variant
-
The Jaguar E-Pace also gets a new plug-in hybrid version called the P300e. It combines a 200hp, 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine with a 109hp electric motor, which is powered by a 15kWh battery.
The hybrid powertrain comes paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
This model can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds and can drive for up to 55km using just the electric power.
-
Information
How much does it cost?
-
The 2021 Jaguar E-Pace SUV starts at $42,045 and goes up to $51,045 for the range-topping model. However, no details regarding its availability and pricing in India are currently available.