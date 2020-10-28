The facelifted Jeep Compass SUV will be unveiled at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, as per CarWale. The event will be held from November 22 to December 1 in China. As for the highlights, the upcoming four-wheeler will get a slew of cosmetic upgrades, a refreshed cabin, and an all-new 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 Jeep Compass: At a glance

The 2021 Jeep Compass will have a sporty look, featuring a 7-slat honeycomb mesh grille, refreshed bumpers, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. The flagship SUV will get blacked-out 5-spoke alloy wheels, adjustable LED headlights, and a new pair of wrap-around tail lamps. As for the dimensions, it should have a wheelbase of 2,636mm and a ground clearance of 178mm.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The Jeep Compass (facelift) will have a spacious cabin with premium upholstery, wireless charging facility, automatic climate control, and a new leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV should house an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the company's Uconnect connectivity suite. On the safety front, it will offer multiple airbags, traffic sign recognition, highway assist, lane-keep assistance, driver attention alert, and active blind-spot assist.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Jeep Compass will pack a new 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill. However, its power figures are unknown. Meanwhile, the current-generation India-specific model is offered in two BS6-compliant engine options- a 1.4-liter Multi-air petrol unit that makes 161hp/250Nm, and a 2.0-liter Multi-jet diesel motor that generates 173hp/350Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT automatic, and a 9-speed torque converter gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?