Last updated on Oct 28, 2020, 07:17 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
The facelifted Jeep Compass SUV will be unveiled at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, as per CarWale. The event will be held from November 22 to December 1 in China.
As for the highlights, the upcoming four-wheeler will get a slew of cosmetic upgrades, a refreshed cabin, and an all-new 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol engine.
Here are more details.
The 2021 Jeep Compass will have a sporty look, featuring a 7-slat honeycomb mesh grille, refreshed bumpers, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines.
The flagship SUV will get blacked-out 5-spoke alloy wheels, adjustable LED headlights, and a new pair of wrap-around tail lamps.
As for the dimensions, it should have a wheelbase of 2,636mm and a ground clearance of 178mm.
The Jeep Compass (facelift) will have a spacious cabin with premium upholstery, wireless charging facility, automatic climate control, and a new leather-wrapped steering wheel.
The SUV should house an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the company's Uconnect connectivity suite.
On the safety front, it will offer multiple airbags, traffic sign recognition, highway assist, lane-keep assistance, driver attention alert, and active blind-spot assist.
The 2021 Jeep Compass will pack a new 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill. However, its power figures are unknown.
Meanwhile, the current-generation India-specific model is offered in two BS6-compliant engine options- a 1.4-liter Multi-air petrol unit that makes 161hp/250Nm, and a 2.0-liter Multi-jet diesel motor that generates 173hp/350Nm.
Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT automatic, and a 9-speed torque converter gearbox.
The facelifted Jeep Compass should make its way to India sometime in 2021 and is likely to carry a price-tag upwards of Rs. 16.5 lakh. Once launched, it will take on rivals like Skoda Karoq, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen T-Roc, and MG Hector.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.