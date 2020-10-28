BMW Motorrad has revealed the R nineT range of motorcycles for the year 2021. The line-up comprises four models- R nineT, R nineT Pure, R nineT Scrambler, and R nineT Urban G/S. The bikes come with some subtle design changes, added features, and draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,170cc twin-cylinder boxer engine. Here are more details.

Design BMW R nineT range: At a glance

The BMW R nineT range has an eye-catching semi-faired look, featuring a sloping muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust pipe, and leather seats. The bikes pack a digital-analog instrument console, LED headlamps with DRLs, LED turn indicators, as well as rounded mirrors. The R nineT Urban G/S model also gets a limited-run '40 Years GS' paint work and exclusive decals.

Information Power and performance

The BMW R nineT range draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,170cc, air-cooled, twin-cylinder boxer engine that generates 107hp of maximum power at 7,750rpm and 116Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The 2021 BMW R nineT range is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with ABS Pro, dynamic brake control, dynamic traction control, and engine drag torque control. All the models offer Rain and Road riding modes as well. Suspension duties on the bikes are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a shock absorber with travel-dependent damper on the rear.

Information How much do these BMW bikes cost?