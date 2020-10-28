Hyundai is gearing up to launch the all-new i20 hatchback in India on November 5. In the latest development, details regarding the variants and color options of the car have been revealed. The upcoming i20 will be offered in Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O) trims, and in eight color options including six mono-tone and two dual-tone variants.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance

The all-new Hyundai i20 will feature a sporty look with a blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, a new rear bumper, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sleek body-colored ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. For lighting, the hatchback will house swept-back projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, LED fog lights, and Z-shaped LED taillights.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is expected to come with three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. However, their power figures are unknown as of now. Transmission choices will include both the manual and automatic gearboxes.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The upcoming Hyundai i20 will sport a blacked-out 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, an electric sunroof, and automatic climate control. The hatchback will also offer a fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, it will have dual airbags, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much will it cost?