Hero MotoCorp is reportedly planning to launch the next-generation version of its Xtreme 200S motorbike in India soon, as its sales have stagnated following the enforcement of BS6 emission norms. The upcoming two-wheeler will have a fully-faired look, draw power from a BS6-compliant 199.6cc engine, and sport an oil cooler for smoother as well as quieter operation. Here are more details.

Design 2020 Hero Xtreme 200S: At a glance

The 2020 Hero Xtreme 200S will sit on a diamond-type frame and offer an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, and a raised windscreen. It should also get new paintwork and designer body graphics. The bike will pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It should have a kerb weight of 149kg.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Hero Xtreme 200S will be powered by a BS6-compliant 199.6cc air-cooled engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, its power figures are unknown. For reference, in BS4 state-of-tune, the mill generates a maximum power of 18.4hp and a peak torque of 17.1Nm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2020 Hero Xtreme 200S will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike will be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a 7-step rider-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?