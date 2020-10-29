Suzuki has launched the 2020 GSX-R150 MotoGP edition motorbike in Indonesia. The premium two-wheeler commemorates the company's 100th anniversary, and 50 years of presence in the Indonesian market. It also celebrates the recent success of the Suzuki Ecstar Team in MotoGP racing. The bike has a blue & silver paint job, and an all-LED lighting setup. It is powered by a 150cc, fuel-injected engine.

Design 2020 Suzuki GSX-R150 MotoGP edition: At a glance

The 2020 Suzuki GSX-R150 MotoGP edition sits on a twin-spar diamond frame and features a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. It also gets a blue and silver paintwork coupled with graphics inspired by the GSX-RR MotoGP bike. The motorcycle packs a digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Suzuki GSX-R150 MotoGP edition is powered by a 150cc, fuel-injected, DOHC engine that generates 18.6hp of power at 10,500rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It also gets keyless ignition and an easy-start system.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R150 MotoGP edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with Bosch ABS, for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?