Tata Motors is working to introduce the Gravitas SUV in India in 2021. In the latest development, a spy shot has emerged while the automatic variant of the car was being tested in Mahabaleshwar, revealing its details. It will be a Harrier-based 7-seater SUV with an electronic parking brake, 18-inch wheels, and no panoramic sunroof. Here are more details.

Exteriors Tata Gravitas: At a glance

Tata Gravitas is expected to offer a cascading grille with a honeycomb mesh, a large roof-mounted spoiler, a massive rear windscreen, and a beefier rear bumper. For lighting, it will house projector headlamps and LED taillights. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, square-shaped wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone wheels with Bridgestone tires.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the Tata Gravitas will be powered by a BS6-compliant Fiat-sourced 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine, which is tuned to make 168hp of power and 350Nm of torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

As per the spy images, the Tata Gravitas will sport a spacious 6/7-seater cabin with a premium ivory upholstery, dual-tone dashboard, three-spoke steering wheel, a conventional sunroof, and automatic climate control. The SUV will get a 7-inch instrument panel, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and voice recognition, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

Information Pricing and availability