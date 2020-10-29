Last updated on Oct 29, 2020, 07:06 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Isuzu Motors has finally launched the 2020 iteration of its flagship Isuzu MU-X SUV in Thailand.
As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler is based on the Symmetric Mobility platform, sports a refreshed design, and comes with a host of features including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It is offered with a choice of two diesel engines.
Here are more details.
The 2020 Isuzu MU-X has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished horizontal slat grille, a muscular bonnet, body-colored front & rear bumpers, and Bi-LED projector headlights with DRLs.
The SUV is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and 20-inch alloy wheels.
It has a length of 4,850mm, and a ground clearance of 235mm.
The Thailand-specific MU-X is offered with a choice of two diesel engines- a 1.9-liter unit that generates 148hp/350Nm, and a 3.0-liter oil burner that churns out 187hp/450Nm. The latter gets an all-wheel-drive system. Both mills come mated to a 6-speed manual/torque converter automatic gearbox.
The MU-X has a dual-tone black and brown cabin, featuring an 8-way adjustable driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and cruise control.
The SUV houses a digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID unit, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.
There are six airbags, Terrain Command Shift-on-fly, blind-spot monitoring, and forward-collision warning for passengers' safety.
The new-generation Isuzu MU-X SUV is expected to make its way to India next year. It should carry a significant premium over the now-discontinued model, which is priced upwards of Rs. 27.34 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
