Following the launch of the next-generation C-Class sedan, Mercedes-Benz is likely to unveil its AMG-branded C43 model in mid-2021. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spotted testing at Nürburgring in Germany, revealing its key highlights. As per the snaps, it will have a vertical Panamericana grille, 'AMG' badged alloy wheels, and sleek LED headlamps, among others.

Exteriors 2021 Mercedes-AMG C43: At a glance

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG C43 will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a vertical Panamericana grille, refreshed bumpers, and sleek LED headlamps. On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, and two different alloy wheels with 'AMG' badging on the front and rear. There will be quad exhaust tips and wrap-around tail lamps on the car's rear end.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG C43 should draw power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox, and an all-wheel-drive system. The mill should generate a maximum power of 416hp.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

Details regarding the interiors of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG C43 are mostly unknown. However, it should have a spacious cabin featuring a revamped dashboard, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The vehicle will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. All standard safety options including multiple airbags and ABS with EBD should be present.

