Last updated on Oct 29, 2020, 11:51 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Following the launch of the next-generation C-Class sedan, Mercedes-Benz is likely to unveil its AMG-branded C43 model in mid-2021.
In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spotted testing at Nürburgring in Germany, revealing its key highlights.
As per the snaps, it will have a vertical Panamericana grille, 'AMG' badged alloy wheels, and sleek LED headlamps, among others.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG C43 will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a vertical Panamericana grille, refreshed bumpers, and sleek LED headlamps.
On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, and two different alloy wheels with 'AMG' badging on the front and rear.
There will be quad exhaust tips and wrap-around tail lamps on the car's rear end.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG C43 should draw power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox, and an all-wheel-drive system. The mill should generate a maximum power of 416hp.
Details regarding the interiors of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG C43 are mostly unknown. However, it should have a spacious cabin featuring a revamped dashboard, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The vehicle will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
All standard safety options including multiple airbags and ABS with EBD should be present.
The availability and pricing details of the Mercedes-AMG C43 in India will be announced in 2021, at the time of launch. As for the pocket-pinch, the car is likely to cost Rs. 76.5 lakh.
