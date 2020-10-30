Ford EcoSport has emerged as the highest exported vehicle from India in the first half of the financial year 2021. The popular compact SUV grabbed the top spot with a total of 21,414 units exported by the company. The second and third ranks were taken by Chevrolet Beat (16,630 units) and Kia Seltos (16,568 units), respectively. Here's recalling the Ford EcoSport.

Exteriors Ford EcoSport: At a glance

The Ford EcoSport features a sporty design with a sloping roofline, a honeycomb mesh grille with horizontal slats, a muscular bonnet, and a faux skid plate. For lighting, it houses halogen headlights, LED DRLs, fog lights, and LED tail lamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

In India, the Ford EcoSport is available with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder petrol unit that makes 120hp/149Nm and a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder diesel motor that generates 99hp/215Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Ford EcoSport offers a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and cruise control. The car also sports an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of the passengers, it gets six airbags, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, a parking camera, and an engine immobilizer.

Information How much does it cost?