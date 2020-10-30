Last updated on Oct 30, 2020, 12:30 pm
Written byMudit Dube
Hyundai-owned Kia Motors will reinvent its brand identity as part of the company's Plan S (Shift) campaign that shifts focus toward electric vehicles.
The South Korean auto giant will introduce a new stylized brand logo in early-2021 with its first-ever battery-powered production car, the CV crossover.
Under Plan S, Kia wants to add 11 new EVs to its line-up by 2025.
The new logo, first previewed on the Imagine concept car at the 2019 Geneva motor show, drops the signature oval border around the 'KIA' lettering.
The letters are stylized, fluidic, and connected to each other, symbolizing the shift in design philosophy as well as connected car technology that will grace the company's upcoming electric cars.
