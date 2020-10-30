Harley-Davidson will launch its Pan America adventure motorbike sometime in 2021. In the latest development, the company has showcased the two-wheeler's prototype at its showrooms across Europe, gauging public reaction. As for the highlights, it will feature a naked design, an adjustable electronic suspension setup, and will draw power from a 1,250cc, DOHC 60-degree, V-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Harley-Davidson Pan America: At a glance

The Harley-Davidson Pan America will have an eye-catching off-road friendly design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, heated grips, and a raised windscreen. Designer body graphics will also be present. The bike will pack a TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity and an all-LED setup for lighting. It will ride on spoked wheels wrapped in Michelin tires.

Information Power and performance

The Harley-Davidson Pan America will draw power from a 1,250cc, liquid-cooled V-twin engine that comes with a balance shaft. The motor makes 145hp of maximum power, 122Nm of peak torque, and is expected to come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Harley-Davidson Pan America will be equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and cruise control. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the adventure bike will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

