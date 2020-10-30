Hyundai-owned luxury carmaker Genesis is gearing to launch the GV70 model in the global markets. It will arrive as the company's second luxury SUV and will be positioned below the GV80. In the latest development, the company has revealed the car, showcasing its design features. The exterior design looks similar to the GV80 while the interiors share familiarity with the G70 saloon.

Exteriors Genesis GV70: At a glance

The GV70 SUV will feature a massive blacked-out mesh grille with sleek LED headlamps, large air dams, a muscular bonnet, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 5-spoke alloy wheels. The rear section will have a roof spoiler, wrap-around LED tail lamps, and chrome-finished twin exhaust pipes.

Information Power and performance

The Genesis GV70 is likely to be offered in two engine options: a 245hp, 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol motor and a 196hp, 2.2-liter diesel unit. Other technical details are yet to be confirmed but the SUV is likely to come with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Genesis GV70 will feature a premium cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, ventilated leather seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car will sport a fully digital instrument console and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, it will offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and parking cameras.

Information What about the price?