Skoda Karoq SUV, which was launched in India in May, has been sold out in the country, the director of Skoda Auto India, Zac Hollis, has announced. To recall, only 1,000 units of the premium four-wheeler were brought via the completely-built up (CBU) route. The car was offered in six color options, and was available in a single BS6-compliant 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine.

Exteriors Skoda Karoq: At a glance

The Skoda Karoq has an aggressive look, featuring a blacked-out grille with chrome surrounds, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, the car has a length of 4,382mm and a wheelbase of 2,638mm.

Information Power and performance

The Skoda Karoq draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine that generates 148hp and 250Nm of torque. The mill comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just nine seconds.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Skoda Karoq has a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For the safety of the passengers, there are nine airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, a rear parking camera, and rear parking sensors.

Information What about the pricing?