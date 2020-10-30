Mahindra will launch its all-electric eKUV100 compact SUV in India by January 2021, the company's MD and CEO, Dr. Pawan Goenka, has revealed.

It will be the company's cheapest electric four-wheeler with a starting price-tag of Rs. 8.25 lakh, which is inclusive of FAME II subsidies. The eKUV100 will look similar to the KUV100 NXT, including a sleek grille and aerodynamic wheel covers.