Last updated on Oct 30, 2020, 01:31 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Mahindra will launch its all-electric eKUV100 compact SUV in India by January 2021, the company's MD and CEO, Dr. Pawan Goenka, has revealed.
It will be the company's cheapest electric four-wheeler with a starting price-tag of Rs. 8.25 lakh, which is inclusive of FAME II subsidies. The eKUV100 will look similar to the KUV100 NXT, including a sleek grille and aerodynamic wheel covers.
Mahindra eKUV100 will have a KUV100 NXT-inspired look, featuring a sloping roofline, a minimalist body-colored closed grille, silver-finished skid plates, and a wide air vent.
The SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels.
For lighting, it will house sleek LED headlights and wrap-around LED tail lamps.
