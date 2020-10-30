Mahindra will launch its all-electric eKUV100 compact SUV in India by January 2021, the company's MD and CEO, Dr. Pawan Goenka, has revealed. It will be the company's cheapest electric four-wheeler with a starting price-tag of Rs. 8.25 lakh, which is inclusive of FAME II subsidies. The eKUV100 will look similar to the KUV100 NXT, including a sleek grille and aerodynamic wheel covers.

Exteriors Mahindra eKUV100: At a glance

Mahindra eKUV100 will have a KUV100 NXT-inspired look, featuring a sloping roofline, a minimalist body-colored closed grille, silver-finished skid plates, and a wide air vent. The SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. For lighting, it will house sleek LED headlights and wrap-around LED tail lamps.

Information Power and performance

The eKUV100 will draw power from a Lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor that generates 54hp/120Nm. The car will have a driving range of 147km on a single charge, and it will juice up from 0-80% in an hour.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The Mahindra eKUV100 will have a 5-seater cabin with a chrome-like garnish around the dashboard, a height-adjustable driver seat, power windows, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will house a semi-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. All standard safety features including multiple airbags, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD should be present.

Information How much will it cost?