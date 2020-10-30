Last updated on Oct 30, 2020, 03:34 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
US automaker Ford is likely to launch an "Active" version of its EcoSport SUV in Europe on November 6. In the latest development, images of the upcoming car have leaked, highlighting its design details.
As per the snaps, it will have a refreshed grille, a new rear bumper with a rugged faux plate, and a contrasting black roof.
Here's our roundup.
Ford EcoSport Active will have an updated honeycomb mesh grille, a bigger bumper guard, smoke-finished halogen headlights, and a contrasting black roof.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, wheel arches with thick black cladding, and designer alloy wheels.
The rear section will have a revised bumper with a new faux plate and wrap-around taillights.
The Ford EcoSport Active will draw power from a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 123.2hp of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The cabin of the EcoSport Active will be the same as the regular model, offering space for five passengers, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped 3-spoke power steering wheel.
The SUV will house an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of passengers, there will be six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a parking camera.
The pricing and availability details of the Ford EcoSport Active should be announced at the launch event on November 6. If this model arrives in India, it should carry a slight premium over the standard model which starts at Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
