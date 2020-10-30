US automaker Ford is likely to launch an "Active" version of its EcoSport SUV in Europe on November 6. In the latest development, images of the upcoming car have leaked, highlighting its design details. As per the snaps, it will have a refreshed grille, a new rear bumper with a rugged faux plate, and a contrasting black roof. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Ford EcoSport Active: At a glance

Ford EcoSport Active will have an updated honeycomb mesh grille, a bigger bumper guard, smoke-finished halogen headlights, and a contrasting black roof. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, wheel arches with thick black cladding, and designer alloy wheels. The rear section will have a revised bumper with a new faux plate and wrap-around taillights.

Information Power and performance

The Ford EcoSport Active will draw power from a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 123.2hp of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The cabin of the EcoSport Active will be the same as the regular model, offering space for five passengers, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped 3-spoke power steering wheel. The SUV will house an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of passengers, there will be six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a parking camera.

Information How much will it cost?