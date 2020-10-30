Honda, in association with ICICI Bank, is offering savings of up to Rs. 43,000 on its H'ness CB350 motorbike. As part of the deal, customers can avail a loan of up to 100% of the vehicle's on-road price. This loan will be available at 5.6% interest, which is roughly half of the prevailing market rates and results in savings of up to Rs. 43,000.

Design Honda H'ness CB350: At a glance

Honda H'ness CB350 sits on a double-cradle steel frame and has a retro design. It features a rounded headlight, an upswept chrome-finished exhaust, and chopped fenders. The two-wheeler packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, center-set footpegs, an all-LED lighting setup, and alloy wheels. The Pro model gets a dual-tone paint job and Honda Smartphone Voice Control system which offers access to music playback and navigation.

Information Power and performance

The Honda H'ness CB350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 21hp of maximum power at 5,500rpm and 30Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, Honda H'ness CB350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shockers on the rear end.

