British automaker Triumph Motorcycles has finally launched its entry-level Trident 660 roadster. The premium bike comes in four color options and gets a host of electronic driving aids including ride-by-wire, traction control, and a full-color TFT instrument console. It draws power from a 660cc in-line triple-cylinder engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design Triumph Trident 660: At a glance

Triumph Trident 660 sits on a tubular steel chassis and sports an eye-catching naked-street look. It features a sculpted fuel tank, a slightly stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a round headlight. The bike packs a full-color TFT instrument console with an optional 'My Triumph' connectivity suite and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on 17-inch cast-aluminum wheels wrapped in Michelin Road 5 tires.

Information Power and performance

The Triumph Trident 660 draws power from a 660cc, liquid-cooled, triple-cylinder engine that makes 80hp of power at 10,250rpm and a peak torque of 64Nm at 6,250rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-assist clutch.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Triumph Trident 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with ABS, traction control, and ride-by-wire. It also gets two riding modes- Road and Rain. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by Showa's 41mm USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?