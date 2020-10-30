Last updated on Oct 30, 2020, 09:12 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
British automaker Triumph Motorcycles has finally launched its entry-level Trident 660 roadster.
The premium bike comes in four color options and gets a host of electronic driving aids including ride-by-wire, traction control, and a full-color TFT instrument console. It draws power from a 660cc in-line triple-cylinder engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here are more details.
Triumph Trident 660 sits on a tubular steel chassis and sports an eye-catching naked-street look. It features a sculpted fuel tank, a slightly stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a round headlight.
The bike packs a full-color TFT instrument console with an optional 'My Triumph' connectivity suite and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on 17-inch cast-aluminum wheels wrapped in Michelin Road 5 tires.
The Triumph Trident 660 draws power from a 660cc, liquid-cooled, triple-cylinder engine that makes 80hp of power at 10,250rpm and a peak torque of 64Nm at 6,250rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-assist clutch.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Triumph Trident 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with ABS, traction control, and ride-by-wire. It also gets two riding modes- Road and Rain.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by Showa's 41mm USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The pricing of the Triumph Trident 660 roadster motorbike will be revealed in November. However, it is expected to be priced at around £7,200 (roughly Rs. 7 lakh) in the UK. The roadster will reportedly be launched in India in early-2021.
