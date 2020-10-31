Last updated on Oct 31, 2020, 12:46 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Mahindra is expected to launch the next-generation model of its XUV500 by early-2021. In the latest development, a spy image of the upcoming model has surfaced, revealing key details about the interiors.
As per the picture, it will have a single-frame design for the instrument cluster as well as the touchscreen infotainment console.
Here are more details.
The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will feature an updated 7-slat grille, a new rear spoiler with an LED stoplight, and an all-LED setup for lighting.
The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, flush-fitted door handles, ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,700mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.
The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will offer a premium cabin with adjustable seats, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel.
It will also have a fully digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For safety, the SUV should also get multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.
The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter mStallion T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 187hp of maximum power at 5,000rpm and 380Nm of peak torque at 1,750-4,000rpm. A 185hp, 2.0-liter diesel motor will also be offered.
Transmission duties on the SUV will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission gearbox.
The pricing and availability details of the next-generation Mahindra XUV500 in India will be announced at the time of launch, sometime in 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, it should cost slightly more than the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 13.57 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
