Mahindra is expected to launch the next-generation model of its XUV500 by early-2021. In the latest development, a spy image of the upcoming model has surfaced, revealing key details about the interiors. As per the picture, it will have a single-frame design for the instrument cluster as well as the touchscreen infotainment console. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 Mahindra XUV500: At a glance

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will feature an updated 7-slat grille, a new rear spoiler with an LED stoplight, and an all-LED setup for lighting. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, flush-fitted door handles, ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,700mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

Interiors How will the cabin look like? Credits:

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will offer a premium cabin with adjustable seats, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It will also have a fully digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, the SUV should also get multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter mStallion T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 187hp of maximum power at 5,000rpm and 380Nm of peak torque at 1,750-4,000rpm. A 185hp, 2.0-liter diesel motor will also be offered. Transmission duties on the SUV will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission gearbox.

Information How much will it cost?