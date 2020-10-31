In an attempt to increase sales this festive season, Hero MotoCorp has announced noteworthy offers on its Xtreme 160R motorcycle in India. These deals are valid till November 17 and are subject to certain terms and conditions. They can be availed in the form of cashback, exchange offer, loyalty bonus, and a corporate discount. Here's our roundup.

Information A detailed look at the offers and benefits

In India, the Hero Xtreme 160R is up for grabs with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 2,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 2,000, and an exchange offer of Rs. 3,000. Moreover, ICICI Bank cardholders can avail a cashback of up to Rs. 5,000, while Paytm users stand to get a cashback of Rs. 7,500.

Design Hero Xtreme 160R: At a glance

The Hero Xtreme 160R is built on a tubular diamond frame and offers a semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a miniature exhaust pipe, and eye-catching body graphics. The bike packs a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a kerb weight of 139.5kg and a 12-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Hero Xtreme 160R draws power from a BS6-compliant 163cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 15hp of power at 8,500rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero Xtreme 160R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?