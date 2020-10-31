Bugatti has unveiled its lightest and fastest concept car yet, called the Bolide. The track-only car promises an incredible weight-to-power ratio of 0.67kg per horsepower and packs an 8-liter engine that churns out a mammoth 1,850hp of maximum power. The company claims that the Bolide can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.17 seconds and has a theoretical top-speed of over 500km/h.

Exteriors Bugatti Bolide: At a glance

Bugatti Bolide sits on a super-light and super-stiff carbon fiber monocoque frame and uses aerospace-grade titanium alloy body parts to keep the kerb weight down to an astonishing 1,240kg. The design is extremely aerodynamic. Bugatti claims 1,800kg of downforce on the rear wing and 800kg on the front section. On the rear, it has four exhausts, X-shaped taillights, and an enormous spoiler.

Information Power and performance

The Bugatti Bolide draws power from an 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged, W16 petrol engine that delivers 1,850hp of maximum power and 1850Nm of peak torque. It also has three air-cooled oil-coolers with water pre-cooling system. Bugatti claims a theoretical top-speed of "well above" 500.50km/h, without compromising handling.

Interiors A look inside the cabin

The interiors of the Bolide are similar to that of a racing car. It has a black and blue 2-seater cabin with carbon fiber body parts and low-slung bucket seats with Alcantara upholstery. The hypercar has a racing steering wheel and a small MID display instead of a large touchscreen infotainment console. It also gets track-focused safety equipment and meets FIA racing regulations.

Information What about the pricing?